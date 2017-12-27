Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Adekunle Gold, Fani Kayode, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Femi Fani Kayode

US President Donald Trump has got one active supporter from Nigeria.

2. Acathy Photo

Does this still apply though?

I think Nigerians are better readers these days.

3. Ono Bello

Well… you put it up, therefore, you have a ‘hidden agenda’.

Who did this? No respect for former First Lady #PatienceJonathan? 🚶🏾#OnoBello

A post shared by Ono Bello (@onobello) on

4. Adekunle Gold

If you missed Adekunle’s ‘One Night Stand’ which held December 26 (Boxing Day), you sure missed something.

5. ICRC

Awwwww…

6. Senator Shehu Sani

Well…

