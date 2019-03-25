Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Akin Alabi, and Nigerians reacting to Waje quitting music

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Today I learnt that life imprisonment = 20 years. — Nnanna (@TheNnanna) March 25, 2019



Everyone knows this, Nnanna. Shame on you.

When you have guts, people will dislike you and try to bring you down. People want you to live in a certain way they feel is “proper”. Their way or no way. Once you don’t follow the herd, you become a public enemy. Your success is downplayed and your mistakes celebrated. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) March 25, 2019

There is nothing wrong with the Prez allocating oil blocks to individuals,the only reform needed is that those who must own oil blocks should be allocated a land in their states to look for & explore oil.If they can’t find it,they should keep praying or use it for agriculture. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 25, 2019

That Waje Video Enter me , I’m acc pained for her .. in a well structured music industry, she is rich AF — Ayodeji (@AyoJaguda) March 25, 2019

That Waje video just made my week. At least I know I’m on track, quitting certain dreams for my number one priority which is my wife & kids wasn’t a bad idea after all. — Naija OAP (@Cleancaleb) March 25, 2019

Sauces once told me that Psquare waited for Waje for almost a month to shoot “Do Me” video but her friends told her not to because Psquare were Bush guys. That song changed their lives. I wonder how big Waje would have been today if she had appeared in that video? — R. Kelly doesn’t know me (@UFOMMA) March 25, 2019

Just saw Waje’s video and I can feel what she’s been through, just by paying attention to the emotions in her voice. Can the world ever be patient with people? Please. These superstars are not magicians, they are human, their industry is difficult too. Comfort them, send them… — Timilehin Bello (@MrBigtimi) March 25, 2019

How do you watch that Waje video and your next thought is to clown her?

This is why people fake it on the gram. You people clown honesty and praise lies and foolishness. — Tamunosaki Romeo Esq. (@TamiRomeo) March 25, 2019

First thing I did when I saw that Waje video was to go stream her music. Played my part 😊 — Wole💡 (@OluwoleCo) March 25, 2019