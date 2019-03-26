The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, said unlike what happened in the 8th National Assembly, the party members in the 9th Assembly must chair all committees in the federal legislature.

Oshiomhole, who stated this at the meeting with members-elect of the House of Representatives at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, added that the party would only concede chairmanship of public accounts to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Kano supplementary polls, scandalous – Obi

Former governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 election, Peter Obi has described as scandalous last Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kano state. Obi in a statement from his media office on Monday said what happened in Kano amounted to licensing the nation’s youths to perpetrate violence.

N1.3 trn public funds stolen in four years – Magu

A whopping N1.3 trillion public funds were stolen by 32 entities (human and corporate) between 2011 and 2015, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu has said.

Magu revealed this on Monday in his keynote remarks at the opening of the 2019 First Batch Conversion Training Programme to Procurement Cadre for Federal Parastatal and Agencies.

APC asks DSS to investigate PDP over ”illegal access” to INEC server

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Service (DSS), accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of illegally accessing the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition dated March 25, 2019, and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the DSS Director General, Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, urged the security agencies to question the leadership of the PDP on their claims relating to the INEC server.

President Buhari mourns late literary icon Gabriel Okara

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday mourned literary icon Gabriel Imomotimi Gbaingbain Okara, who passed on few weeks to his 98th birthday. Mourning the passage of Okara, the President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the deceased immediate family and the people of Bayelsa.