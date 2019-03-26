Second governorship win for PDP in North east as Bala Mohammed unseats Governor Abubakar

After weeks of suspense and drama, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Bauchi governorship election, Bala Mohammed as winner of the poll.

According to the results announced at 11.18pm on Monday by Prof. Kyari Mohammed who was the Returning Officer for the election, the opposition candidate polled a total of 515,113 votes, winning in seven out of the 20 local government areas in the state to defeat his closest challenger and incumbent governor, Abubakar Mohammed of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered a vote tally of 500,625 votes from the 13 LGAs he won.

Bauchi Governor-elect, Bala Mohammed’s earlier victory at the March 9 governorship election and the March 23 supplementary election held in the state had paved the way for his victory but the commission could only declare him winner after a court on Monday vacated the restraining order secured by Governor Abubakar against the electoral body from going ahead with the collation and announcement of the disputed election results in Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.

The win by the PDP in Bauchi after that of Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, brings to two out of six, states won by the opposition in the North East geo-political zone, with the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa, Umaru Fintiri leading the incumbent governor, Jibrila Bindow with a vote margin of 32, 476 votes in the yet-to-be-concluded election, while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which won Gombe for the first time, retained control of Borno and Yobe.