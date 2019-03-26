YPP Senator-elect, Ifeanyi Ubah reportedly defects to APC; attends dinner with Buhari, APC leadership

Barely few weeks after his victory at the National Assembly polls over the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator-elect for Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah has reportedly defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although the Capital Oil boss had on several occasions dismissed reports that he was set to dump the relatively new party, including addressing a press conference on Friday where he said the YPP is the party to beat in the country, he is apparently one of the major supporters of the Ahmed Lawan Senate President candidacy.

Addressing the press on Friday, the Anambra-born entrepreneur had said: “I am not yet ready to defect from the YPP. I am still in the YPP. In party business, you can’t determine what would happen next. Sometimes you wake up and you will start seeing one problem or the other. For me today, I am in the YPP and I hope to remain in the party.

“The YPP is bringing a revolution of change to Nigeria. I must join a progressive group in the Senate since I cannot be alone. The YPP is the party to beat in this country. I won my election without the party having an office in any part of Anambra State,” he added.

Indications that he may have concluded his latest move however came to the fore late Monday as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole at a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC national leadership and the newly-elected Senators under the platform of the ruling party, where he described Ubah who was physically present at the dinner as a smart politician in his opening remarks, adding that the “YPP Senator-elect from Anambra South has decided to pitch tent with the ruling party because he felt more comfortable with the winning team.”