Today’s Noisemakers: Simi, Omojuwa, Adekunle Gold, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Simi

So, Simi reacted rather angrily to the Dorcas vs Taxify driver story:

But, she got an online “beating” she might not have experienced before and then she came back to apologise:

2. Liam Canning

Yes. It would really be fun.

3. Favour Onyeoziri

Its brewing… you know.

4. Adekunle Gold

No use trying to explain?

5. Omojuwa

In reply to:

6. Urban Culture

We cannot continue like this. This is total disregard for human lives. As long as we condemn killings by ‘suspected herdsmen’, let us also condemn reprisal attacks. NO!

Orientation… Orientation…

