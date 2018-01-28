The Big 5: Boko Haram terrorists sighted in Sambisa Forest, NEMA in fraud scandal, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria that you should be monitoring today.

The Nigerian Army has said Boko Haram terrorists have been sighted in Sambisa Forest, and seven of them have been killed in their latest encounter.

Founder of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, has denied social media reports that he is funding the new coalition reportedly being headed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Federal government has admitted that the outbreak of monkey pox, yellow fever and meningitis were issues that diverted her interest towards operationalizing the virology centre in Abakaliki.

A 100-year-old man Ahmadu Hwie and two others were killed by gunmen that attacked Huke, a rural settlement in Bassa Local Government of Plateau on Saturday.

The gunmen who burnt 10 houses also killed Hwie Odo, 90, and Gado Kondo, 70.

The National Emergency Manage-ment Agency (NEMA) is currently enmeshed in a massive scandal after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered an alleged N2.5billion fraud in the operations of the organisation.

The scandal was perpetrated through incorporation of fake companies, creation of fake IDPs’ camps and award of frivolous contracts.

And now, news from around the world…

Key Democratic lawmakers are calling on the State Department’s watchdog to conduct an “immediate review” of personnel practices after a number of employees told CNN they were unlawfully targeted for political reasons due to their work under the last administration.

The employees had been reassigned from their areas of expertise to help clear the backlog of Freedom of Information Act requests, which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has designated as a priority. The employees regarded the move as retaliation.

Months after his reported effort to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, President Donald Trump is still fuming over the Russia investigation and has Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his crosshairs.

The President has been venting about Rosenstein — who oversees Mueller and the special counsel investigation — in recent weeks, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

Air Force One is primed to receive an upgrade that will include new refrigerators expected to cost American taxpayers nearly $24 million.

The US Air Force awarded Boeing a $23.6 million contract in December to replace two of the five “cold chiller units” aboard the aircraft used by President Donald Trump.

US casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) amid sexual harassment allegations.

A Wall Street Journal report on Friday alleged that the 76-year-old billionaire harassed massage therapists and forced one staff member to have sex with him.

Donald Trump has said he is not aware of any invitation to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Asked whether he had received an invite for the 19 May wedding, the US president said “not that I know of”.