Today’s Noisemakers: Stephanie Busari, Ayo Sogunro, Dbanj, others

1. Chris

Depression… It comes like a thief in the night, a heavy burden that crushes the soul, weighs down the afflicted&drags us into the abyss of despair. It is a ball and chain of heavyhearted despondency, weariness&emptiness. To all those in the dark, may the light find&free you. — Resistance is Futile (@chrisngwodo) September 7, 2018

Amen oo!

Meanwhile, may we also learn to listen to people when they talk. Don’t assume that they are fine. Go beyond “How are you?”

Also learn to talk to people. DO NOT keep it to yourself. There is always that one person that wants to listen.

2. Ayo Sogunro

Hopefully, the government will listen to this:

News of tremors in Abuja and fault lines across Nigeria is worrisome. In the midst of our social, political, economic, and religious troubles, we can't handle an ecological disaster. I strongly urge the govt not to leave this issue to prayer and sentiment. Please research and act — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) September 7, 2018

There’s really too much happening in the country.

A typical instance is the annual flood that disturbs Lagos residents:

Lagos really needs to do something about drainages. Any little rain and there is massive flooding. Specially dangerous for a city so close to sea level. — Gossy Ukanwoke (@gossyomega) September 7, 2018

3. Joe Abah

In case you didn’t know, it is wrong to say “My names are Joe Abah” The correct thing is “My name is Joe Abah.” It’s shocking to see supposedly highly-educated people say “My names are…” It is wrong!🙄 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 7, 2018

Add… irritating!

4. Stephanie Busari

Lagosians come and see oo!

More employers in Lagos, with its mega population, need to allow their staff to work from home or equip them to. It’s terrible that thousands of ppl spend hours stuck in traffic, all heading in the same direction. Same thing going home. The toll on mental health is huge. — Stephanie Busari (@StephanieBusari) September 7, 2018

This might be the best thing you have read today.

Many do not understand how such daily mental stress affects the whole being. Then now imagine not having a car. Having to use danfo – topic for another day.

5. Simi

Before I go to bed. Shoutout to the men that love their women like God’s blessings, and not like they’re doing them a favour. The magic that a woman is. Ur fave could never. Goodnight ☺️ — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 7, 2018

6. Nomzamo

Shy people are sex addicts. pic.twitter.com/lqoce5CH1r — Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) September 7, 2018

Huh! What did this one type again now?

7. Dbanj