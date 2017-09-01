Tonye Cole, Osayi Alile, Mimi Onalaja, Ayo Thompson, others step out for AccelerateLabs Launch

Tonye Cole, Osayi Alile, Mimi Onalaja, Ayo Thompson, and others were among the influential personalities at the official launch of Accelerate Labs powered by Microsoft Nigeria in partnership with the The Future Project.

The event was held yesterday at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Accelerate Labs is an initiative to support socially-inclined, high-profit and competitive businesses among young entrepreneurs in the country.

Themed ‘Activating Small and Medium Scale Enterprises’, the initiative is set to offer trainings and funds to young entrepreneurs across Nigeria, with the aim to bolster the local economy and provide employment.

Guests at the event include Bunmi Adeoye, who represented the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; Rashidat Umar, representing the Lagos State Commissioner of Youth and Social Development, Uzamat Yussuf; Muniyat AbdulRazak, who stood in for the Minister of Science & Technology, Ogbonaya Onu.

Others are Taiwo Abiose, Director of Entrepreneurship, Lagos State; Hakeem Adeniji-Adele, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Nigeria; and Olumide Makanjuola, Executive Director, The Future Project.

