Top 5 Podcasts of The Week | Nigeria

Here Are The Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week

I Said What I Said

Our favourite and hilarious duo are back on this week’s top five podcasts. This week, FK and Jollz take us on a journey with their latest episode, “Children Can Frustrate You.” A nanny joins the hosts on this episode as they discuss children’s antics and what it feels like to work as a live-in nanny.

How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola invited their first-ever guest on their latest episode as they announced their wedding plans. The couple shared how they have been dealing with the wedding plans and working around each other’s preferences. The guest host, Suli Breaks, also weighs in on the topic as he shares his opinion on how to work around their plans for the wedding.

Toke Moments

In this latest episode, the beautiful influencer, actress, and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa invites Ehiz, and together, they take us on a journey down memory lane as they talk about what social media once was and what life would be without it.

Bahd and Boujee

Bahd and Boujee is a new podcast from the parent company Glitch Africa Studios, which also hosts the popular audio-visual podcast The Honest Bunch. In this pilot episode of Bahd and Boujee, the hosts, Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj open up a can of worms that has the internet shaken by their controversial takes.

BTSPodcast

On this latest episode, the hosts dissect the dating life and how lovers see each other in a relationship. They share their two cents on how best to quell insensitive thoughts and actions.