Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol and Diesel Prices to ₦1,075 and ₦1,430 per Litre

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol and diesel prices to ₦1,075 and ₦1,430 per litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel, with the new rates taking effect from March 10, 2026.

Under the revised structure, the gantry price of premium motor spirit dropped by ₦100 per litre from ₦1,175 to ₦1,075. The coastal price also fell from ₦1,150 to ₦1,028 per litre. Diesel prices were reduced by ₦190, moving from ₦1,620 to ₦1,430 per litre.

The refinery said the adjustment reflects falling global crude oil prices and its commitment to a transparent pricing system. It added that crude supplied to the facility is purchased at global benchmark rates with an additional premium.

Kunle Afolayan laments about ₦11m diesel cost at Film Village and Resort

Kunle Afolayan has spoken about the heavy financial burden of diesel costs on his hospitality and film venture. He revealed that his resort spends about ₦11 million on diesel within four to five weeks.

In a video shared online, the filmmaker said that rising fuel prices are affecting operations at KAP Film Village and Resort. Despite installing solar power, the facility still relies on diesel generators because of an unstable electricity supply.

Afolayan noted that diesel prices have risen to about ₦1,500 per litre, forcing the business to sometimes buy fuel on credit. He added that he may need loans to expand the resort’s solar system and reduce dependence on generators.

Nigeria introduces a hybrid payment system at airport gates

Nigeria’s aviation authorities have approved a hybrid payment system at airport access gates after suspending the earlier cashless arrangement that caused traffic delays.

The decision followed a meeting in Abuja between the aviation ministry and officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to address operational challenges linked to the policy. The previous system was halted at the directive of Bola Ahmed Tinubu after gridlock was reported at several airports.

Under the new arrangement, motorists can pay with cash or electronically from March 13, 2026. Authorities said the long-term plan remains a fully automated electronic payment system, while existing FAAN Go Cashless Card users can continue using their cards.

Naira devalues at ₦1,400/$ as global tensions affect markets

The Nigerian currency weakened to ₦1,401.4 per dollar at the official window of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market on Tuesday.

Data showed the naira has fallen by 4.09% in the past three weeks from ₦1,346.32/$ recorded on February 20. The exchange rate crossed the ₦1,400 mark on Monday, trading at ₦1,405.62 against the US dollar. At the parallel market, it also dropped to about ₦1,440 per dollar.

Analysts say the war between the United States, Iran, and Israel has unsettled global markets and pushed oil prices higher. Muda Yusuf said rising oil prices could influence Nigeria’s foreign exchange supply and investor confidence.

Tiwa Savage launches foundation to train 100 young Nigerian music talents

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has unveiled the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation in Lagos, aiming to support and train emerging music talents in the country.

The launch event, held at The Delborough Lagos, attracted several industry figures, including Don Jazzy, Mo Abudu, Johnny Drille, and Cobhams Asuquo, as well as government officials.

Savage said the foundation will help bridge gaps in Nigeria’s music industry through education, mentorship, and global exposure. The first 100 selected talents will join a four-day training programme in partnership with Berklee College of Music.