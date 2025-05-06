Top 5 Stories Of The Day | JAMB Raises Alarm Over Mass Failure in 2025 UTME Results

JAMB raises alarm over mass failure in 2025 UTME results

Marketers fault FG’s selective reopening of border filling stations

Trump offers $1,000 stipend to migrants who self-deport

NiMet predicts haze, thunderstorms across Nigeria

NIPOST to stop cash payments at counters from July 1

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

JAMB raises alarm over mass failure in 2025 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the 2025 UTME results, revealing widespread poor performance among candidates.

Out of 1.9 million candidates, over 1.5 million scored below 200 out of a possible 400. The breakdown showed 50.29% (983,187 candidates) scored between 160 and 199, 24.97% (488,197 candidates) scored between 140 and 159, while only 2.94% (57,419 candidates) fell between 120 and 139.

The figures have sparked concerns about the state of education and exam preparedness in the country.

Marketers fault FG’s selective reopening of border filling stations

Petroleum marketers have criticised the Federal Government’s selective reopening of filling stations in border communities, warning it could encourage profiteering and create monopolies.

The Buhari-led administration had, in 2019, banned fuel supply within 20km of Nigeria’s borders, affecting over 400 independent marketers.

However, the government has recently granted waivers to a few stations to resume operations, a move marketers say is unfair given their heavy investment and prolonged closure.

Trump offers $1,000 stipend to migrants who self-deport

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a $1,000 travel stipend for undocumented migrants who voluntarily leave the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the plan on Monday, explaining that the offer, covering the stipend and a flight home, is part of Trump’s broader push to reduce illegal immigration.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave,” Noem stated, adding that the process would be facilitated through the CBP Home App.

NiMet predicts haze, thunderstorms across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast hazy conditions and thunderstorms across various parts of the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

In its Monday outlook, NiMet said light dust haze is expected over parts of Katsina and Kano on Tuesday, while thunderstorms are likely in Taraba and Adamawa later in the day.

Sunny skies with patches of cloud are predicted for the North-Central region, with possible thunderstorms in Nasarawa in the morning and later in Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and Abuja.

In the South, cloudy skies and sunshine are expected, with isolated thunderstorms likely in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa.

NIPOST to stop cash payments at counters from July 1

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced it will stop accepting cash payments at all post office counters nationwide starting July 1, 2025.

According to a statement on Monday by NIPOST’s Director of Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, the move is part of broader reforms to modernise operations and align with Nigeria’s digital economy.

The initiative, themed “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores,” supports President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and aims to reposition NIPOST as a tech-driven, customer-focused service provider.