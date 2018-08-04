TRACE Naija is turning President Macron’s visit to The Shrine into a TV special

Macron

Back in June, the president of France Emmanuel Macron (still working on my French on this) paid a visit to the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos. Hosted by Trace Events and Ecobank and tagged A Celebration of African Cultures, it went down in the Shrine’s history as the first time a serving president graced the stage.

That day, social media became a melting pot of buzzy, feverish observations, digitally curating Macron’s presence and activity. Bursting with personalities like the Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode, there was a slew of artistes present: Banky W, Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda, Ara, the talking drum queen and Yemi Alade, whose music has been courting French-speaking listeners since her 2014 banger Johnny.

During the event, Macron spoke about an upcoming project involving African artistes, an event tagged Season of African Cultures which will take place in France in 2020. In other words: Coachella, but make it African. I still can’t get over the fact that Macron was an intern at the French Embassy in Nigeria, this he revealed himself to a crowd and that he visited the Shrine in 2002.

“It was truly an honour for Trace to host this very special event and to do it on home soil for my team at Trace Nigeria was another level,” Sam Onyemelukwe said, managing director of Trace Anglophone Africa, “The Trace Events team delivered on Trace’s mission to promote Afro-urban cultures to the world.”

If you missed the event like I did, Trace Naija will broadcast a one-hour special of Macron’s Shrine visit this Sunday at 8:30pm WAT on DStv channel 352. I’ll set a reminder, and you should too.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 3, 2018

Here’s what Mofe Duncan said to a troll on Instagram who called him fat

In another celebrity-troll engagement on Instagram, Mofe Duncan descended on a troll who recently body-shamed him soon after he posted ...

Bernard Dayo August 2, 2018

This female presidential aspirant insists she’s not a feminist and we are still not over it

On Wednesday, presidential aspirant Eunice Atuejide and founder of the National Interest Party (NIP) declared on Twitter that she’s not ...

Bernard Dayo July 31, 2018

Here’s a Twitter user’s thread of sugar daddy/mummy sites for sugar babies

“Are you young, agile and ready to be killed with sweetness?” begins the intro of a concise Twitter thread that ...

Bernard Dayo July 31, 2018

Emmanuel Iduma tells of his experiences as a sojourner on ‘A Stranger’s Pose’

Memoirs have become quite a thing in Nigeria as the vacuum for literature that is neither fiction or largely autobiographical ...

Bernard Dayo July 29, 2018

Bryan Okwara’s clapback at this troll on his sexuality will leave you rooting for him

I live on celebrity clapbacks on social media. More often than not, they show a side to celebrities that reminds ...

Bernard Dayo July 29, 2018

You won’t be able to forward content to more than 20 people, thanks to new restrictions from WhatsApp

Creating new rules or enforcing old ones have become a familiar act by social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and even ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail