Tribunal Criticizes LP’s Lack of Preparedness in Petition Against President Tinubu

In a recent development at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, faced criticism for their lack of preparedness in their petition challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

During the Thursday hearing, Emeka Okpoko, one of the senior lawyers representing the petitioners, attempted to present electoral documents as exhibits. However, it was revealed that these documents had not been properly filed and scheduled before the court.

As a result, the court took a 10-minute break and instructed the legal team to re-file the schedule of documents in accordance with the pre-hearing report.

Upon reconvening, the petitioners’ legal team appeared disorganized, much to the displeasure of the five-man panel of Justices led by Haruna Tsammani. The panel advised the petitioners to request an adjournment to properly arrange their documents, expressing their frustration at the time wasted due to the lack of coordination by the counsel for the petitioners.

In response, Awa Kalu, another senior lawyer on the petitioners’ team, stated that they would not seek the adjournment proposed by the court but instead proceed to tender the 16 Local Government Areas they had prepared. So far, six states have already been tendered by the Labour Party.

The case has been adjourned until June 2 to continue the hearing, allowing the petitioners an opportunity to address the court’s concerns and present their case more effectively.

