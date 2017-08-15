Trump attacks “fake news media” over Charlottesville reportage

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump has once again taken a dig at the media whom he has many times labelled “fake news” over their antics in reporting issues and this time the Charlottesville upheaval which happened on Saturday.

The president who bemoaned the media for twisting his words while commenting on the ugly incident and blamed him for not calling out the excesses of the White supremacists and the neo-Nazis disclosed his grievance though his twitter handle.

The president wrote in a late night tweet, “Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people!”

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

The president’s vented anger became inevitable following the media’s propagated report of Mr Trump’s response to Charlottesville attack which indicted the President of being bias and failed to be thorough in his analysis of the incident.

The circulated report was that the President failed to slam the White supremacists and neo-Nazis group who were the cause of the protest that degenerated into violence.