We did not hire pro-Buhari protesters – Presidency

Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has dismissed reports that pro-Buhari protesters were sponsored by the Presidency.

Ojudu stated this while fielding questions from State House correspondents shortly after addressing the pro-President Buhari protesters at the main entrance of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

He said the administration does not involve itself in such activity.

Ojudu added that all those who participated are die-hard supporters of the President.

While addressing the pro-Buhari protesters, Ojudu said some persons had ganged-up against the administration of President Buhari.

He, therefore, charged the pro-Buhari protesters to join hands with other well meaning Nigerians to stand up against those elements, who are bent on frustrating the ongoing developmental efforts of the federal government.

“President Buhari stands for anti-corruption. Buhari is not selfish, is not fighting for himself and the elements who are selfish; who are greedy and corrupt they are standing up and are coming together against him.

“You have to mobilise and educate people across Nigeria to stand up against these people.’’

He urged them to conduct themselves peacefully.