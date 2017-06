The U.S President’s Twitter timeline has since been accepted as his official press releases and itinerary. Trump will be heading to Cincinnati, Ohio to meet with those he refers to as Obamacare “victims” and also discuss infrastructure and healthcare.

Getting ready to leave for Cincinnati, in the GREAT STATE of OHIO, to meet with ObamaCare victims and talk Healthcare & also Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017