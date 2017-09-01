Trump reposes confidence in John Kelly’s ability as Chief of Staff

President Trump has restated his satisfaction at Chief of Staff, John Kelly’s operation within the White House. Trump filled with admiration for the former Army general expressed his happiness over Kelly’s contribution to the west wing and laid confidence in what he has to offer.

The President took to Twitter to praise Kelly amidst wide criticism of the latter’s dispositions from both within and outside the White House. Trump wrote, “General John Kelly is doing a great job as Chief of Staff. I could not be happier or more impressed – and this Administration continues to..”

In continuation of his previous tweet, he wrote again: “…get things done at a record clip. Many big decisions to be made over the coming days and weeks. AMERICA FIRST!”.

Kelly has been submerged in many controversies in recent weeks. Officials within the White House and Capitol Hill took turns to pan the style of expression of the general. Notable among his critics are his predecessor Reince Priebus and former white house chief strategist, Steve Bannon. But with the two gone, Kelly can sit back to enjoy his tenure and relish more support from the President.