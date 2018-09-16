TY Bello’s ‘Spontaneous Worship’ is the gift that keeps on giving

There is a new sound rising in the body of Christ today: pure, unadulterated, straight from the womb of heaven. It’s the sound of David – of a people baked in the backside of the desert, in love with the Father, intimate in the knowledge of the ways of the Spirit and trained to do warfare through worship. These psalmists are fast displacing – if they haven’t already totally erased – the era of “forming” songs in the name of gospel music. They also don’t sing for the sake of releasing albums. All the way from the ancient city of Zaria, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku of God Life Assembly, birthed the wave of “Spirit songs” in the modern day church and TY Bello is keeping the culture alive with Spontaneous Worship, initiating many into the stream of singing from the spirit – not the head.

It is the highlight of my week to dig into every new video TY Bello puts out. There are a lot of undiscovered psalmists in the body of Christ, so I usually can’t wait to see who’ll be featured next. We’ve wailed about the recycling of industry giants at church concerts so I love that TY takes the time to feature both popular and underground worshippers. After all, what matters is the anointing of God on a vessel.

Sinach, Pastor Laurie Idahosa, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya’s daughter, Tolu Ijogun ministrations were all amazing. Esther Benyeogo literally gave me the shivers. Would love to see her back again.

The session featuring Lanre Olusola, Emmanuel Dania was so prophetic.

That snippet of Tope Alabi brought tears to my eyes. Release it already, TY, abeg.

The beauty of worship lies in not understanding a language but feeling it in every fibre of your being. I can’t wait to see Nathaniel Bassey, Chioma Jesus, Victoria Orenze and every other new kid on the block.

Fam, as much as I look forward to each week’s release with bated breath, I wasn’t ready for the volcano that was Nwando Omosebi’s worship. It reached right down into my spirit and exploded in every part of my body. I found myself praying and crying and singing – absolutely open and broken – and playing on loop. That’s what spirit songs will do to you. It will open up a well deep within you never even knew you had and propel you into new dimensions in God.

I tell you, there is music and then there is music. And TY’s Spontaneous Worship is of the latter. Keep doing the Lord’s work, honey.

Just one question: what will it take to score an invitation to these Holy Ghost parties? Asking for a friend.