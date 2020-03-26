UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Finalist, Roksie

Arguably the most loved couple in the house, Rosie and Kachi have won a number of fans over with their authentic display of affection. The couple exhumes everything about love we wish for in our relationships.

The analogy that best describes the circumstances leading to them to each other’s heart is; the calm after the storm. Kachi and Rosie have had a number of past experiences that have led to this point and into the arms of each other. Seriously, in a society that encourages needless machismo, Kachi manages to breakout of the norm, choosing to be a gentleman against all odds, an attribute widely important to a woman like Rosie.

He is a perfect gentle man with one prevalent mission in mind, to find happiness. On the other hand Rosie is a woman marred by her previous relationships and as such has remained skeptical about letting just anyone into her life. Fortunately, Kachi is not just any man. He is a charismatic and emotionally intelligent fellow, who is willing to look past what many may perceive as flaws and build a relationship where he sees a chance for love to blossom.

So far in the Love Pad, Rosie has been a reality TV anomaly. In an industry where drama, gossip and unruly conduct gets you ahead of your peers, Rosie manages to be anything but these, needless to say, she still finds a way to keep the audience glued to their screens. Her persona in the house deviates from the typic melodramatic character we have become accustomed to when it comes to Nigerian reality TV. She seems to have no strategy in mind except finding the right man for her.

Kachi is an easy going fellow who loves to stay clear of every and any discord, particularly the ones that have nothing to do with him. He is simply mindful of the things that are of direct concern to him.

So who are they outside the Love Pad?

Kachi is a serial entrepreneur in the field of digital marketing. This 32 year old holds dear the traditional practices of his native tribe of Igbo. He also believes that a man is tasked with the responsibility of providing for the family, but is welcomed to the idea of women contributing. He believes there is more to a woman just her beauty, so therefore love at first sight is mere misplaced lust.

Rosie is a teacher by profession and a mother of two kids. She is a 35 year old beauty who believes in love at first sight as long as long as it promises to lead to a deeper connection. She is not necessarily big on the culture thing, as long as the love is true, she simply wants to find a man who will love her and love her children as a father would.