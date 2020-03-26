Atiku is donating N50m for COVID-19 relief | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As Nigeria comes to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic and as the number of confirmed cases increases steadily, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stepped up to the plate, announcing via his Twitter account that he has donated N50m to help the federal government in fighting the Coronavirus.

He also praised the Federal and State Governments for taking precautionary measures in containing the spread of the virus in the country. Part of these, Atiku explained, include issuing stay at home orders, and shutting down non-essential markets and other places of mass gatherings, while also giving guidelines for social distancing. What do you think about this?

NECO postpones exams indefinitely over COVID-19

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has postponed the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination scheduled for the 28th of March, 2020. The examination, which is conducted for admission into federal unity colleges was postponed over the coronavirus disease that now has over 40 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Check out the video of Niniola’s Fantasy ft Femi Kuti

Anthony Joshua self-isolates after Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua is self-isolating after meeting Prince Charles 16 days ago before he tested positive for coronavirus. The 30-year-old IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion met the Prince of Wales  and The Queen on 9 March at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The NCDC advises against Chloroquine usage for COVID-19 treatment

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians against the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 25, 2020

Starboy Yemi Osinbajo, Kemi Olunloyo Nigerian ‘Fabrizio Romano’ – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo March 25, 2020

Silverbird Cinemas shuts down due to COVID-19 | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As it seemingly looks like Nigerian is gearing towards a lockdown, businesses and companies have been towing in the same ...

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2020

Call for AMVCA attendees to self-isolate, Burna Boy the Sampler – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 24, 2020

YNaija Governors’ Ranking: The good, bad and terrible | March 2020

From late February to the last day of March, conversations and expectations around governance in Nigeria has been centered around ...

Op-Ed Editor March 24, 2020

ASUU begins strike, Ondo bans social gatherings – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Ondo state govt bans social and political gatherings over Coronavirus  The Ondo government has placed a 14-day ban on all ...

Op-Ed Editor March 23, 2020

The Dragging of Naira Marley, Coronavirus Lockdown – Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail