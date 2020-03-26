Atiku is donating N50m for COVID-19 relief | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

As Nigeria comes to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic and as the number of confirmed cases increases steadily, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stepped up to the plate, announcing via his Twitter account that he has donated N50m to help the federal government in fighting the Coronavirus.

He also praised the Federal and State Governments for taking precautionary measures in containing the spread of the virus in the country. Part of these, Atiku explained, include issuing stay at home orders, and shutting down non-essential markets and other places of mass gatherings, while also giving guidelines for social distancing. What do you think about this?

NECO postpones exams indefinitely over COVID-19

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has postponed the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination scheduled for the 28th of March, 2020. The examination, which is conducted for admission into federal unity colleges was postponed over the coronavirus disease that now has over 40 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

Anthony Joshua self-isolates after Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua is self-isolating after meeting Prince Charles 16 days ago before he tested positive for coronavirus. The 30-year-old IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion met the Prince of Wales and The Queen on 9 March at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The NCDC advises against Chloroquine usage for COVID-19 treatment

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians against the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.