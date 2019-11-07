Union Bank hosted the Nigerian premiere of ‘The Lost Okoroshi’ and we have got pictures

Last weekend, Union Bank hosted the Nigerian premiere of The Lost Okoroshi at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos. The event drew actors, movie enthusiasts, and Union Bank executives including the Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa, for an evening of networking, fun, and quality entertainment.

Described by The Hollywood Reporter as, “a colourful rejection of soullessness in modern Nigerian culture”, The Lost Okoroshi explores the story of a man who, disillusioned with modern Nigerian life, transforms into an Okoroshi ancestral masquerade spirit and sets out on a journey to self-discovery.

The world premiere of the movie held at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival as part of the Discovery programme which spotlights the most exciting new voices in cinema and has a long history of championing the first and second features of daring directors from around the globe.

Speaking about Union Bank’s support for The Lost Okoroshi, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head of Communication and Marketing at Union Bank said:

“Union Bank is known to have a long history and strong heritage in Nigeria, and this heritage also includes our support for the Arts. We were pleased to partner with Osiris Film and Abba Makama on this project as it provided a fantastic opportunity to reiterate our commitment to talent development in the creative art industry.”

The Lost Okoroshi features top actors including Judith Audu, Tope Tedela, Chiwetalu Agu, Seun Ajayi and Ifu Ennada, and was directed and produced by Abba Makama, director of the award-winning film – Green White Green.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 7, 2019

Terra Kulture to host Vesta Orchestra Afri-Classical Concert Series debut on November 13

Nigerian-based orchestra, The Vesta Orchestra is set to hold the first of a  four-part Afri-Classical series concert on Wednesday, 13th November 2019, ...

Op-Ed Editor November 7, 2019

BAP Productions to premiere ‘Man Enough’ in Lagos on November 10

‘Man Enough’, a stage play directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters under BAP Productions, is set to premiere at Terra Kulture, Victoria ...

Sponsor November 6, 2019

Glenfiddich unveils new expression “Glenfiddich Grand Cru” in Nigeria

The world’s most awarded single malt whisky, Glenfiddich, has unveiled a new addition to their robust whisky collection, Glenfiddich Grand ...

Op-Ed Editor November 6, 2019

Winners emerge in the FCMB Flexxtern 4.0 Contest

Another set of thirty young Nigerian graduates are ready to gain first-hand work experience and employment opportunity in the corporate ...

Op-Ed Editor November 6, 2019

Mitsubishi Nigeria, The Future Awards Africa and the need for sustainable impact through youth participation

There are three times as many Nigerian youth migrants in Europe and America than migrants from every other West African ...

Op-Ed Editor November 6, 2019

Workshops by renowned professionals, networking and fun! Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 was a success

It is often said that one should not mix business with pleasure. But at Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW), this ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail