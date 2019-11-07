Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Imagine I train my waist now, then next year I get married and get pregnant. So waist training will just waste like that🤣. That’s why I’m not even bothered about a flat stomach. — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) November 7, 2019

“It is over between us” These words can make you search for your shoes inside the fridge 🥺🥺 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) November 7, 2019

On April 1st I tried doing my Mum April fool so my friend pretended to be a kidnapper, he called my Mum and told her they’ve kidnapped me and the ransom is 2M. She requested to talk to me, they gave me the phone and she said to me “Junior,just be yourself they will release you”😭 — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) November 7, 2019

If GIRLS were PILOTS Thread!! Girl: Hello control tower, this is flight 365.. We have a problem

Control tower: What is the problem?

Girl: Nothing

CT: Please tell us the problem

Girl: Naah Leave it

CT: Tell us please

Girl: Nothing I’m fine you cannot understand — ᴍʀ ᴀᴍᴀᴢɪɴɢ ™ 🇳🇬 (@belikeamazing) November 7, 2019