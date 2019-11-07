Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:
Imagine I train my waist now, then next year I get married and get pregnant. So waist training will just waste like that🤣. That’s why I’m not even bothered about a flat stomach.
— Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) November 7, 2019
“It is over between us” These words can make you search for your shoes inside the fridge 🥺🥺
— Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) November 7, 2019
On April 1st I tried doing my Mum April fool so my friend pretended to be a kidnapper, he called my Mum and told her they’ve kidnapped me and the ransom is 2M. She requested to talk to me, they gave me the phone and she said to me “Junior,just be yourself they will release you”😭
— MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) November 7, 2019
If GIRLS were PILOTS
Thread!!
Girl: Hello control tower, this is flight 365.. We have a problem
Control tower: What is the problem?
Girl: Nothing
CT: Please tell us the problem
Girl: Naah Leave it
CT: Tell us please
Girl: Nothing I’m fine you cannot understand
— ᴍʀ ᴀᴍᴀᴢɪɴɢ ™ 🇳🇬 (@belikeamazing) November 7, 2019
I never knew “BLOWJOB” and”SEX” were the ultimate Taxify promo codes 😭
— 9jaSavage.✝✝🇳🇬 (@iam__remy) November 7, 2019
