5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nigerian Army to prosecute 70 soldiers found defaulting in the fight against terrorism

The Nigeria Army on Thursday, November 7th inaugurated a General Court Martial to prosecute 70 erring personnel found defaulting in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

According to Brig.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, the court was inaugurated in accordance with Section 131(2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act, CAP A20 LFN 2004.

Khalifa said the court would exercise its duties within the confines of the law and military regimentation principles. He added that principles of justice, equity and fairness would guide the proceeding of the court.

29 people have died of Yellow Fever in Bauchi

At least, twenty-nine people have died in Bauchi state following the outbreak of yellow fever, an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA), gave the death toll on Thursday, November 7th.

Fashola says Nigerian roads aren’t that bad

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, insisted on Wednesday that Nigerian roads were not that bad as often portrayed, according to Punch.

Osinbajo’s security aides reportedly beat up journalist at Aso Rock

Abayomi Adeshida, a photo-journalist with Vanguard, was on Thursday morning reportedly beaten up by security aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to reports, the incident took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), chaired by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised a summit.

