University of Dundee Invites Parents, Students, Applicants to Undergraduate Open Day Event in Lagos

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK is inviting parents, applicants, and new students to its Undergraduate Open Day event taking place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The interactive event will have key representatives of the university engaging with students and answering questions regarding admissions processes, student life, available courses, tuition fees, living costs, automatic scholarships, and more. 

Renowned for its picturesque scenery and stately campus located in Scotland’s most historic parts, University of Dundee, among other things, offers the best quality faculties, student-centred community, and  state-of-art facilities for students. The school is also popular for its great communal spirit as well as an outstanding career and post-study employability record.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: June 10, 2023

Time: 4pm

Location: Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

Registration link: bit.ly/UoDOpenDay

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 1, 2023

Golden Diamond: Revolutionizing Sanitary Ware Manufacturing in Nigeria

Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Limited, a leading manufacturer of luxury ceramic sanitary ware, was founded in May 2019 and ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

I-INVEST EMPOWERS INVESTORS WITH EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS AT FIFTH ANNIVERSARY INVESTMENT MIXER

i-invest, Nigeria’s leading digital investment platform, celebrated Five years of providing access to secure investment opportunities with an Investment Mixer ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

CAMON SHORT FILM CHALLENGE: 10 MILLION NAIRA WORTH OF PRIZES UP FOR GRABS

Get ready for the ultimate creative showdown! The launch of CAMON 20 was just the beginning of an exhilarating journey ...

YNaija May 31, 2023

FG unveils national learning campaign for adolescent girls, promises increased access to secondary education

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has launched a national campaign to advocate increased access, retention, and ...

YNaija May 27, 2023

FinTech NGR and Huawei Cloud unveiled FinTech Cloud Adoption White Paper to empower the Future of Financial Innovation

FinTech NGR and Huawei Cloud came together on a momentous occasion on May 26th to release the highly anticipated Nigerian ...

YNaija May 25, 2023

TECNO X AMVCA SETS THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH A GLAMOROUS FASHION SHOW

Once again, Fashion meets Tech in the just concluded AMVCA awards, and TECNO opened the world to a new style ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail