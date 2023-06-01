University of Dundee Invites Parents, Students, Applicants to Undergraduate Open Day Event in Lagos

University of Dundee, Scotland, UK is inviting parents, applicants, and new students to its Undergraduate Open Day event taking place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The interactive event will have key representatives of the university engaging with students and answering questions regarding admissions processes, student life, available courses, tuition fees, living costs, automatic scholarships, and more.

Renowned for its picturesque scenery and stately campus located in Scotland’s most historic parts, University of Dundee, among other things, offers the best quality faculties, student-centred community, and state-of-art facilities for students. The school is also popular for its great communal spirit as well as an outstanding career and post-study employability record.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: June 10, 2023

Time: 4pm

Location: Four Points by Sheraton, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos

Registration link: bit.ly/UoDOpenDay