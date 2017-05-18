US, UK, Germany, others, to monitor 17th anniversary, MASSOB claims

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), has claimed that 20 countries will be sending observers to monitor the 17th anniversary celebration of the group proposed to hold May 22nd to 30th.

Sunny Okereafor, MASSOB’s National Director of Information, revealed this in Aba, Abia, adding that some of the foreign observers were being attracted by MASSOB non-violent policy and would be on ground to monitor the celebrations in any Biafra city of their choice.

Some of the countries are Gabon, Germany, United States of America, Netherland, Cuba, Ghana, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

“About 20 foreign observers have indicated interest in monitoring Biafra independence on May 22 to 30.

“Some of them have arrived. You can see that MASSOB/ BIM‘s non-violent approach has continued to attract foreign countries.

“From Enugu to Ogoja, Calabar, Agbor, Uyo, Aba, Onitsha, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt, Asaba and other Biafra cities, there will be massive and peaceful celebrations.

“We are celebrating the new Biafra which was launched on May 22, 200, when our leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike hoisted the Biafra flag at 175 Faulks road, Aba.

“Before that time, nobody dared to mention the word, Biafra. Now, we have achieved independence for Biafra through non-violence.”

While displaying a copy of the Biafra passport, Okereafor charged Biafra people to make use of the document, stressing that it is valid and accepted by ‘countries friendly to Biafra’ and urged the people to ignore what he described as the propaganda of the Nigerian government.”