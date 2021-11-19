Vintage by Naomie becomes the new face of wellness in Nigeria; offers world-class ancient and modern Spa treatments

On the 31st October 2021, Beauty Entrepreneur Shola Adewumi launched Vintage by Naomie, a luxurious beauty Spa and body-pamper place in the heart of Lekki, Lagos.

Lagos experienced an exquisite ribbon cutting to mark the opening of what would be the newest luxury Spa and Body Pamper facility in Lagos, to be opened for walk-in customers from 2nd November 2021.

The CEO and beauty Entrepreneur, Shola Adewumi, took the guests on a tour around the vintage-themed facility to view the range of spa and body pamper services the space offers.

The lower floor of Vintage by Naomie is equipped with manicure and pedicure services and distinct areas for facials, a wax parlor and a barbershop. The upper area is where we find the full range of spa services, from individual massage rooms to couple-themed ones and other treatment rooms. Guests particularly fell in love with the calm serenity of the Hydro Massage treatment room.

The guests who were some of Lagos’s fashion and beauty influencers, family, friends, and the press were highly impressed at the facilities and techniques the archaic-themed space offers, which includes the HydroMassage and Ayurveda Treatment, among others.

Touring the Spa and wellness place were special guests such as; Jide Adenuga, Bridget Awosika, Frank Oshodi, Tosin of Ebonyberry store, Comedian Tomama, Tosin of the Fabricroom, Yetunde Ajibade, Stephanie Olopade of CDF desserts, Sheila Nelson, Jokine of Boeker company, Kayode Thomas of Bell Oil and Gas, Abosede and Lynn Eman. Influencers such as Bayo Oke Lawal of Orange Culture, Anita Brows, Iamyeychii, Tuke Morgan, Enioluwaofficial, and Nonye of This Thing Called Fashion were also in attendance.

The Launch was a success as it left the CEO Shola Adewumi and the guests delighted at the exquisite services Vintage by Naomie promises to render to esteemed customers.

Shola Adewumi gave this heartfelt speech at the Launch, “I am deeply grateful to God for the realisation of this dream of mine called Vintage by Naomie. In the past few days of its launch, people have compared it to Luxury spas from old Hollywood movies, while many others say they feel like they are in Dubai or some other grand city spa. I am very thankful that they appreciate all my hard work and dedication to ensuring that people find an intimate, immersive place to relax, rejuvenate, feel and get well while being lovingly pampered. Vintage by Naomie Spa is a Spa-radise for a spa-tacular time.”

Come and be transported to a whole new world in Lagos and experience rare treatments like the HydroMassage and Ayurveda Treatment. You can now visit this luxurious spa at 8b Chief Collins Uchidiuno Street, Lekki Phase 1, on Tuesdays- Sundays from 10 am-8 pm.

Shola Adewumi, Owner of Vintage by Naomie

Benizah, This thing Called Fashion, Enioluwaofficial

Anita Adetoye

Niyi and Seun Adewumi, Shola Adewumi and friends

Jide Adenuga and Shola Adewumi

Bridget and Sally Awosika with Shola Adewumi

Bridget Chigbufue and Shola Adewumi

Sheila Nelson and Shola Adewumi

Abosede, Yetunde Ajibade, Stephanie Olopade of CDF desserts, Nikky, Folawe of Condoleezza events

Frank Oshodi, Stephanie and Patrick

Shola Adewumi and Tomama

Shola Adewumi and Mother

