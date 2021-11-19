Climate campaigners take South Africa to court over coal policy | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN

Somalia’s “rapidly worsening” drought has left more than two million people facing severe food and water shortages, the United Nations said, warning of a fourth consecutive season of poor rainfall in the conflict-wracked country. – The Citizen reports.

DR Congo data leak: Millions transferred to Joseph Kabila allies

Companies owned by family and friends of former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila had millions of dollars of public funds funnelled through their bank accounts, according to Africa’s biggest data leak. – BBC reports.

Climate campaigners take South Africa to court over coal policy

South Africa’s plan to build new coal-fired power stations during the climate crisis is being challenged in court for breaching the rights of current and future generations. – The Guardian reports.

#EndSARS report: Why we’re yet to act, Buhari tells Blinken

Three days after a leaked report of the Lagos State #EndSARS judicial panel went viral, which indicted the nation’s security forces of opening fire on the assembly of unarmed protesters and killing some citizens, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday broke his silence when he told the visiting United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, that his government would allow the system to exhaust itself, and will, therefore, wait for pronouncements from state governments, which set up panels to probe police brutality in the country. – The Guardian NG reports.

Fifa ‘killing African football’ says Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle

Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle says world governing body Fifa is “killing African football” by only allowing the continent five places at the World Cup. – BBC sport reports.