BREAKING: We will publish names of looters – FG

The Federal Government, Wednesday, agreed it would publish the names of looters of public funds to Nigerians as ordered by the Federal High Court in Lagos today.
Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, Vanguard reports.
According to Malami, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government totally agrees with the ruling of the court and hence, will carry out the order as long as it does not amount to the violation of the rules of the court.
7 Comments
Tell it to the birds
Looters you said or alleged looters? Which court convicted them. Stupid Foolish Shameless Idiotic Rabble Rousers.
Na today? You will ,you will when?
Abeg iiii
we already know them with their flashy & ostentatious lifestyle. they are in the civil service, military & political class.
Number 1, Saraki Bukola
Number 2, Dino Melaiye
Etc
I’m sorry, sir. I think that view is rather prejudicial. Even though your guess may be right, we cannot afford to fight corruption struggle this way. We would only let emotions be in the way, allowing for over-generalisations while the real culprits would be laughing at our confusion.
May God heal our land.
Amen.