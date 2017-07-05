BREAKING: We will publish names of looters – FG

The Federal Government, Wednesday, agreed it would publish the names of looters of public funds to Nigerians as ordered by the Federal High Court in Lagos today.

Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, Vanguard reports.

According to Malami, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government totally agrees with the ruling of the court and hence, will carry out the order as long as it does not amount to the violation of the rules of the court.