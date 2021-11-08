West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposes new sanctions on Mali and Guinea | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Portuguese UN soldiers investigated in anti-smuggling operation

Police investigating allegations that Portuguese troops stationed with a UN peacekeeping force in Central African Republic used military planes to smuggle diamonds, drugs and gold back into Europe have executed 100 search warrants and raided scores of addresses across Portugal. – The Guardian NG reports.

UN food agency: 45 million people on the edge of famine

The United Nations food agency has said that the number of people on the edge of famine across 43 countries had risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world. – Aljazeera reports.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS imposes new sanctions on Mali and Guinea

The West African regional grouping ECOWAS on Sunday hardened its stance against military-ruled Mali and Guinea, imposing new individual sanctions and calling on both countries to honour timetables for a return to democracy. – France24 reports.

South Africa corruption whistle-blower flees for his life

A South African whistleblower who testified at a state inquiry into massive corruption allegations has left the country fearing for his life. – BBC reports.

Oscar Pistorius set for parole after serving six years out of 12 in jail

Disgraced South African Paralympian, Oscar Pistorius, is eligible for release on parole after serving half his sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. – Punch reports.