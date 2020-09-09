Latest WhatsApp upgrade, Being single at night | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Give up please, so the traffic on the road to success can reduce 😊 — THE LION 🦁 (@DavayKing) September 9, 2020

Yes it’s a survival of the fittest but can other people just take time and rest small?

2.

Dropped so many people from my life this year. I feel like a Taxi now.🤧 — Bla Akwasi ☥🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@_deryque_yeboah) September 9, 2020

Okay? When are you picking up the next set? *eyes roll*

3.

"You're not even watching the movie" Me: Yes I am https://t.co/cR3YJmL1wr — Zerubabbel #BBNaija Laycon Stan (@litskinayo) September 9, 2020

When your parents make you watch African Magic Epic with them!

4.

🚴🏽 🏃🏽 Make I ride na 🚴🏽 🏃🏽 Abeg na 🚴🏽 🚶🏼 God punish

you idiot — The Ómó Ìbó 🤸🏾🃏 (@chinazzar_) September 9, 2020

If you didn’t have this experience growing up… I don’t know what to say to you.

5.

Being single only hit me at night… like I didn’t really care earlier — T-Show💀 (@kiiingsleyy) September 9, 2020

For the night is dark and full of terrors!

6.

Dear Nigerians, someone parking a car in front of your shop is not the reason you’re not making sales. — Victor Ogbaegbe 🇳🇬 (@naughty_libra) September 9, 2020

To whom it may concern!

7.

Dear Kings,It doesn't matter how much you like a lady. If she tells you "Ok bro".

You too tell her "Alright Sis"🙃 — Dandy👔 (@dandyseun) September 9, 2020

If only it were that easy! The height of brother zoning!

8.

Niggas be kneeling, begging and fighting for a relationship just to cheat again next week 😁😀😫 — www.cybertv.com.ng 🔥🔥 (@iam_djcyb3r) September 9, 2020

Many people on this street but it is what it is…

9.

If you offer me food and I refuse, ask again, I was just shy at first.. — Kadrex (@abdool_kadeer) September 9, 2020

Please give us room to do small shakara.

10.

WhatsApp can upgrade and do whatever they like but they shouldn't extend their story for more than 30 secs….E get why😂🤣😂 — Dike Anita (@anniefunkies) September 9, 2020

For people who watch BBNaija (and many other things) on WhatsApp… should we start a change.org petition?