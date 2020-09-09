Latest WhatsApp upgrade, Being single at night | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Yes it’s a survival of the fittest but can other people just take time and rest small?

2.

Okay? When are you picking up the next set? *eyes roll*

3.

When your parents make you watch African Magic Epic with them!

4.

If you didn’t have this experience growing up… I don’t know what to say to you.

5.

For the night is dark and full of terrors!

6.

To whom it may concern!

7.

If only it were that easy! The height of brother zoning!

8.

Many people on this street but it is what it is…

9.

Please give us room to do small shakara.

10.

For people who watch BBNaija (and many other things) on WhatsApp… should we start a change.org petition?

 

 

