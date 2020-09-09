The YNaija Cover: Is there a ‘Gana’ conspiracy or what don’t we know?

Controversy instantly trailed the announcement of the killing of dreaded Benue Militia Leader, Terwase Akwaza better known as Gana, by the Nigerian Army.

Commander of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma local government area of Nasarawa State, Brigadier General Maude Ali Gadzama, declared in a statement on Tuesday, that Gana was killed at a roadblock mounted by the army along Gbese-Gboko-Makurdi Road following an exchange of gunfire. Ali also said that about 40 members of Gana’s gang were captured in the process.

However, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, expressed shock at the development; saying that soldiers snatched Gana from a government convoy of repentant militants in Gboko. It was also reported that Gana had, along with 172 militia boys, surrendered amid traditional rulers, priests, and local government officials in Katsina-Ala local government in Benue State; promising a changed life.

The news of Gana’s murder has stirred a hot pot of controversy, as heated debates have risen since its announcement with some suggesting that Gana’s murder was an attempt to bury sinister political secrets. Whilst there are others arguing that “the evil he had done was enough” and the Nigerian army was right to have murdered him.

Still, if Boko Haram members accused of killing hundreds are rehabilitated and set free into the society, doesn’t Gana as well deserve a chance at redemption?