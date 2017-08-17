White supremacists, “a collection of clowns” – Steve Bannon

by Adedotun Michael

Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon has called the white supremacists “a collection of clowns.

The White House chief strategist’s comments became necessary owing to the backlash of strong criticism that followed the turmoil in the Virginia city of Charlottesville over the weekend, where one woman was killed and several of her fellow counter-protesters were injured when a car plowed through them.

Bannon who is a former editor foremost news website Breitbart was named earlier this week by Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, as individuals he thought were trying to accommodate the alt-right or white nationalists from within the West Wing, and advised the President to stop listening to them.

But Bannon’s recent comments has deflected that notion. During an interview with American Prospect, he frankly said of the white nationalists within Trump’s base, “It’s a fringe element”, “I think the media plays it up too much, and we gotta help crush it, you know, uh, help crush it more.”

He restated, “These guys are a collection of clowns.”