Buhari appoints 3 dead men as board members

In his end of the year appointments, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a deceased senator, Spanner Francis Okpozo, who died in Benin City, Edo, in 2016.

The Second Republic Senator was aged 81.

The surprising part of the development is that President Buhari mourned Okpozo’s demise.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President commiserated with “the family and friends of the late senator, whose championing of social justice in the Niger Delta, during his long history of service to the people, endeared him to many.”

The statement added that “As a stalwart of the APC in the South-South, President Buhari believes that the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.”

The President also “hopes that all who mourn Senator Okpozo will carry forward his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.”

Also, the President appointed Rev Christopher Utov as a Member of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research.

Rev Utov, the proprietor of Fidei Polytechnic, Gboko, passed away on March 17, 2017.

Then, Chief Donald Ugbaja as a Member of the Consumer Protection Council.

Chief Ugbaja, a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Nigerian Police Force died on November 29, 2017.

What this means: The President does not fully understand the happenings around him and most of the press releases are just “tales from the Presidency“.

Besides, how would an 82-year-old Chair the Nigerian Press Council?