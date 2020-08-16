Why we should be concerned that Greece is leaving African migrants at sea

Over 1000 African migrants were set to sail on Greece’s water territory on inflatable life rafts and abandoned by Greek authorities. Reports also have it that there have been other instances in the past where migrants have been forcefully expelled from Greece. According to The New York Times, there have been at least 31 different incidents of these expulsions in the past few months. The Guardian also reported last month that Greece was gearing up to handle an increase of migrants from Turkey after the country arrested six smugglers.

Like many nationals, it is no strange for Greece to feel threatened with the presence of other foreign nationals in their country, but many are questioning the breach of the human rights of the affected African migrants whose fate is left in the sea.

Yesterday, Greece took 1000 immigrants (men, women and children) from a detention center, put live jackets on them then "offloaded" them in the middle of an ocean. 1000 people. And the world is silent. Why? And the 1K were Africans. The AU is mute. Why? Humanity has lost meaning! — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3_) August 16, 2020

On social media, Africans are reacting harshly to the news with many calling on heavy attention from world leaders to do something about the disturbing incident. Interestingly, similar instances played out in the recently recorded explosion in Lebanon. While many were left stranded in Beirut, it took vigorous attention drawn to some leaders in aiding the safe return of their citizens in other countries.

People are debating the reasons why Greece have carried out this cruel action on the African migrants. For some people, it is tied to the commotion that has existed between Turkey, The European Union (EU), and Greece. The Greeks have stressed that since immigration rocketed from Turkey, crime has increase and a lot of these crimes are perpetrated by the foreign nationals which is a narrative that fits the playbook of most countries who blame other countries for actions done on their land.

Your post is so disingenuous I nearly laughed my head off. Turkish gangs force migrants into Greek territorial waters, same play like in Evros back in the spring. and everyone acts like it is the most normal thing. Greece has the sovereign right to protect its borders. — MKiOulis 🇬🇷 (@OulisKi) August 15, 2020

One of these immigrants thrown into the open sea could be Nigerians, and it’s thus imperative for Nigerian government to intervene. The legality of their migration to Greece may be debatable, but it is also essential to rehash that there are laws that punish illegal migrants, none of which involves the extremity that Greece is dishing out to them.