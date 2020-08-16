Why we should be concerned that Greece is leaving African migrants at sea

Greece and Turkey

Over 1000 African migrants were set to sail on Greece’s water territory on inflatable life rafts and abandoned by Greek authorities. Reports also have it that there have been other instances in the past where migrants have been forcefully expelled from Greece. According to The New York Times, there have been at least 31 different incidents of these expulsions in the past few months. The Guardian also reported last month that Greece was gearing up to handle an increase of migrants from Turkey after the country arrested six smugglers.

Like many nationals, it is no strange for Greece to feel threatened with the presence of other foreign nationals in their country, but many are questioning the breach of the human rights of the affected African migrants whose fate is left in the sea.

On social media, Africans are reacting harshly to the news with many calling on heavy attention from world leaders to do something about the disturbing incident. Interestingly, similar instances played out in the recently recorded explosion in Lebanon. While many were left stranded in Beirut, it took vigorous attention drawn to some leaders in aiding the safe return of their citizens in other countries.

People are debating the reasons why Greece have carried out this cruel action on the African migrants. For some people, it is tied to the commotion that has existed between Turkey, The European Union (EU), and Greece. The Greeks have stressed that since immigration rocketed from Turkey, crime has increase and a lot of these crimes are perpetrated by the foreign nationals which is a narrative that fits the playbook of most countries who blame other countries for actions done on their land.

One of these immigrants thrown into the open sea could be Nigerians, and it’s thus imperative for Nigerian government to intervene. The legality of their migration to Greece may be debatable, but it is also essential to rehash that there are laws that punish illegal migrants, none of which involves the extremity that Greece is dishing out to them.

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac August 16, 2020

The digitization attempt by the NIMC is posing a threat to data privacy

The National Identity Commission (NIMC) recently announced it was digitizing its records and allowing Nigerians download their national identity cards. ...

Michael Isaac August 14, 2020

This is no hate speech: Is Lai Mohammed on a mission to silence Nigerians?

In Nigeria, certain aspects of fundamental human rights of its citizens have been compromised at some point in time. As ...

Michael Isaac August 13, 2020

Obasanjo’s imperfect record shouldn’t stop us from listening to his pro-youth message

Former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has advised African youths to unify and use their electoral power to knock out older ...

Op-Ed Editor August 12, 2020

Lagos enforcing new regulations for ride hailing services will suffocate businesses

By Oludolapo Ige      The Lagos government has revealed plans to introduce a new range of regulatory guidelines for ...

Op-Ed Editor August 12, 2020

Before ISIS and Al-Qaeda attack, we must address the loopholes in Nigeria’s security

By Oluwagbemileke Takuro     On Tuesday, the 11th of August 2020, in a three-hour meeting that comprised of President ...

Michael Isaac August 12, 2020

Mercy Eke is experiencing the entitlement syndrome common to most fans

It is not strange for celebrities to endorse upcoming celebrities or those in the making. To be honest, a few ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail