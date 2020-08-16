The FITC Essay Challenge seeks to reward young African undergraduates

FITC, the world-class, innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge organization that provides learning and advisory services to Financial Institutions and other sectors in Africa, has launched the FITC Youth Connect Initiative. This initiative focuses on youth employability and supports youth-led innovation in Africa. To herald this, the organization is launching the maiden edition of its essay competition for undergraduates in higher institutions of learning across Africa.

Tagged “Youth Connect Essay Challenge”, the Competition seeks to promote creative talents and spur innovative thinking among young people in Africa. It focuses on the theme, “Accelerating Growth and Development in Africa: The Role of Technology and Innovation”.

Given the wealth of talents and resources in Africa, there is room to do even more. It is no gainsaying that Africa needs to embrace technology to realize the African Union’s 2063 Transformation Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. To achieve this, technology plays a crucial role and its adoption will accelerate economic growth and development on the continent. The realities of modern civilization have shown that technology can speed up significant improvements in the social and political conditions of nations and can be a vehicle for innovative solutions to local challenges.

Africa is now the world’s second-fastest-growing continent. Its fast-growing youth population presents exciting opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development. With the bolstering number of innovation hubs, tech solutions, tech ventures and tech venture-builders, as well as investors in technology infrastructure, the continent can bank on its emergent tech landscape for exponential growth. The young tech community can help decision-makers to implement workable technology solutions from country to country.

To support this drive and to ensure youth’s participation in the transformation of the continent, FITC is investing in the future through the Youth Connect Essay Challenge. This challenge is to awaken the well of ideas in young Africans and set their mind on the right course as it concerns the use of technology for growth.

The theme ‘’Accelerating Growth in Africa: The Role of Technology and Innovation” allows young people to creatively express their ideas and explore the wealth of solutions that technology can proffer to Africa’s numerous challenges. The objective is to develop in undergraduate students the habit of contributing to national and global issues, as well as providing policymakers with an accessible perspective.

All entries will be judged on originality, creativity, and appropriateness to the theme and context. Click on this link for more information about the guidelines and registration.

FITC Youth Connect Essay Competition is open to all undergraduates studying in any tertiary institution across Africa. The entry format for the challenge are as follows:

Entry Format

● Entries must be written in English or French

● The essay must not be less than 1000 words.

● Entrants should show originality, creativity, clarity and focus on the topic.

● Plagiarized, co-written, and pre-published entries will be disqualified

● Each entrant is required to submit only one entry to the competition

Awards

1st prize: $1000 + Laptop + Leadership Certification Programme + 1-year Mentorship Programme

2nd prize: $500 + Laptop + 1-year Mentorship Programme

3rd prize: Laptop + 1-year Mentorship Programme

All awardees will be announced on 1st October 2020. The competition schedule, registration details, and essay guidelines are available here.

Submission is open and closes on August 31st 2020 (11:59 pm WAT). To submit an essay and register, follow the requirements via this link.