#YNaijaBBNUpdate: The BBN journey comes to an end for BBN sweet heart; Kaisha

It’s the last day of the weekend and for Big Brother Naija fans, one thing stands out, and that’s the Sunday Live eviction show.

Sunday’s, for the last two weeks has been gut wrenching, as some fans have said good bye to their favorite housemates. But for some it’s been good news, as their faves were afforded yet another week. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and no doubt, there are those who may have to say goodbye to their faves at the end of the day.

For this week, the four housemates that had the least vote from fans, and were inadvertently put for possible eviction were TrickTee, Neo, Wathoni, and Kaisha. And of all four final nominees, Kaisha was sadly voted out.

This week, it would seem that Big Brother had no intentions of drastically reducing the number of housemates, as this is the first time, since the show began, that a single person was evicted.

Speaking to Ebuka on stage, Kaisha made mention of how she didn’t really love the vibe in the house. She claimed that she felt a lot of negativity coming from the housemates, and most times, felt uncomfortable.

For Kaisha, we can certainly say it was interesting to watch her. She brought her own brand of content to the house, and no doubt spiced things up a lot, as she was the center of a number of altercations in the house.

 

