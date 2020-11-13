Yela’s ‘Wonder Woman’ is a self-belief anthem for women

Yela

RnB fusion artiste Yela (born Afolabi Aiyela) has just released the single Wonder Woman, a glittery, disco-pop song ahead of his upcoming album Existence Resistance slated for a November 20 release.

Yela has maintained a counter-aesthetic that experimentally splices sounds and themes, from his first project the Gidi and the Undertow EP in 2016, to his second Clarity in 2017 that has got songs like James Bond, a sleek, under-the radar track that uses spy motifs from the famed movie franchise.

Existence Resistance is a 13-track Afropop fusion project with Wonder Woman recognising the unique experiences of women and urging them to keep believing, and stands as the third official single following Cake and Anti-Social featuring Jon Ogah.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Kola Muhammed November 13, 2020

#ABetterTime: Afrobeats battle for supremacy reaches new height

Perhaps for the first time ever, we have the big four of Davido, Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy dropping albums ...

Bernard Dayo November 13, 2020

Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album is here, featuring Nas, Nicki Minaj and more

Davido had this year assured fans of a third project, A Better Time, and while there were pockets of doubts, ...

Bernard Dayo November 12, 2020

The visuals of Rema’s ‘Woman’ is a love letter to all women

The just-released visuals for Rema’s Woman, out as a single back in July, feels like a rite of passage for ...

Bernard Dayo November 11, 2020

Should we still care about collaborations with foreign music artists?

Ahead of his third studio album A Better Time due Friday, Davido released new single So Crazy along with a ...

Kola Muhammed November 11, 2020

What to expect from 14th edition of The Headies Awards

It is that season of the year for pomp and circumstance of the music industry, and popular awards platform often ...

Kola Muhammed November 11, 2020

#EndSARS: Falz brings back memories of #LekkiShooting and why youth must continue the ‘fight’

When #EndSARS protests broke out, it was a huge sign that the youth have had their fill of perpetual oppression ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail