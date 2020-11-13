Yela’s ‘Wonder Woman’ is a self-belief anthem for women

RnB fusion artiste Yela (born Afolabi Aiyela) has just released the single Wonder Woman, a glittery, disco-pop song ahead of his upcoming album Existence Resistance slated for a November 20 release.

Yela has maintained a counter-aesthetic that experimentally splices sounds and themes, from his first project the Gidi and the Undertow EP in 2016, to his second Clarity in 2017 that has got songs like James Bond, a sleek, under-the radar track that uses spy motifs from the famed movie franchise.

Existence Resistance is a 13-track Afropop fusion project with Wonder Woman recognising the unique experiences of women and urging them to keep believing, and stands as the third official single following Cake and Anti-Social featuring Jon Ogah.