Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ album is here, featuring Nas, Nicki Minaj and more

Davido had this year assured fans of a third project, A Better Time, and while there were pockets of doubts, a released tracklist confirmed its existence and handsomely featuring a mix of international artists (Nicki Minaj, Nas, Chris Brown and more) and also local stars like Tiwa Savage and Mayorkun.

The album was recorded entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, after his tour was cancelled.

I got back in the studio, and funny enough, I was making better music than I had previously dropped, and we just kept going,” he told Rolling Stone.

Off the 17-track album, audacious single FEM became an accompaniment to the #ENDSARS movement on some protest grounds, and Davido himself vitally played a role in the struggle, leading protesters in Abuja against police brutality and making intercessions.

A Better Time shines with some of the guest features, like Shopping Spree with Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj on Holy Ground. Stream the album below.