YNaijaEndSARSupdate: Silence is a crime, Nigerians call out their favourites for being passive

In just a matter of days, #EndSARS has grown from just another trend on social media to a worldwide movement.

The momentum of the ongoing demonstration in Nigeria and beyond keeps going and growing. The #EndSARS movement, it was thought, would be quelled with the announcement of disbandment of the rogue police section, but it only caused it to spread further.

At that point, efforts were already concerted on seeing to the effective disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, reformation of the Police, prosecution of erring officers, an order from the president and improved welfare package for the paramilitary outfit, among other points.

From Nigeria to America and Europe, the demonstration and support for the cause have been significant and overwhelming with figures across all walks of life showing their solidarity.

Athletes, musicians, clerics, entrepreneurs and many more across the globe have all been active in getting the message across and trying to intimate the international community.

Expectedly, there has been much responsibility heaped on the club of Nigerian celebrities to put their influence to use in the fight against police brutality. As many celebrities that have joined the movement, due applause has been given them, especially on social media. From leading protests, facilitating the release of arrested protesters to the launching of billboards and making funds available, barrels of activism initiatives continued to roll in.

For the celebrities that have largely remained rather mute in the course of the ongoing protests, youth have not held back in calling them out. The likes of Lasisi Elenu, Odunlade Adekola, Kizz Daniel and Tonto Dikeh were all named for their reticence.

For protests taking the shape of a revolution already, silence is a crime from influence welders and the agitated Nigerian youths are making them know.

