EndSARSprotests: Nigerians prove undeterrable, enter day 6 of protests | #YNaijaCover

The anti-SARS protests have gone on for over 6 days; heating up and spilling over. Although the Nigerian Police Force had announced a ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads from routine patrol, Nigerians were still unsatisfied.

Similar directives were unearthed where the Government had over the past four years instated a SARS ‘ban’, only for the notorious unit to pop back up angrier and stronger. Smelling a trick to dissuade them, the youth continued their protests, undeterred.

The organisation and unity seen amongst Nigerians is like never before. Brands and small businesses are offering their money, products and resources to help protesters. Legal organisations are mobilising lawyers to help bail out protestors. Citizens are donating to help sponsor the bills of injured protestors.

Whilst the battle is far from over, what Nigerians have achieved thus far has shown that there’s absolutely nothing they can’t achieve when they bond together. The hope is that this rings clear in our ears long after it’s over- that we have power. There’s power in us coming together to focus on a singular goal- undeterrable, unshakeable and angry.