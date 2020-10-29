YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Why security operatives need to learn to separate the innocent from the guilty

There have been several reports of security operatives cracking down on the activities of hoodlums since the #EndSARS protest got hijacked. The breakdown of law and order has led to the arrest of several people in connection with the looting and wanton destruction of public and private property which followed. While this is necessary to restore order in the society, it is also needful for security operatives to ensure that the innocent ones are not punished alongside the guilty.

In a video gone viral on social media, many Lagosians were seen seated on the floor while one of them, a lady, was being interviewed by the press. The lady who identified herself as Aishat Muhammed said she and several others were going about their business when they got arrested by security operatives and had been held in custody for the past six days.

She said:

“My name is Aishat Muhammed. I live at Alpha Beach, No. 32 Dorcas Street. I went to Jakande to buy soup things to cook for my children… On my way going, we met many soldiers and some boys. Some people ran, but I knew I didn’t do anything, so I didn’t run. They asked us to come, we were many – we went to them, and they asked us to lie down… This makes the sixth day since we’ve been in their custody… We can’t call our families, nobody knows our whereabouts, and there’s no food to eat.”

Interviewed paraded suspects at the police command yesterday and you didn’t need a soothsayer to tell you that some of these individuals could indeed have been innocently picked up on the streets.



This woman was weeping all along and a little ‘speak up confidently’ helped her to pic.twitter.com/xRlqCPzXA9 — DAMZY (@Segun_Odunayo) October 28, 2020

The lady also added that the soldiers accused them as criminals and hit her with a gun. They also beat them up according to her and shut them up when they tried to prove their innocence. Meanwhile, some others were released because of their ethnic background. We can imagine the level of nepotism in our country.

It is quite unfortunate because this is the very thing the youths were fighting against during the #EndSARS protest. Sadly, oppression, unlawful arrests of innocent citizens, and various forms of brutality from security operatives are still going unchecked despite the supposed measures the government said it was taking to address the menace.

