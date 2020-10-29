YNaijaEndSARSupdates: How the reported absence of LASTMA officials is affecting Lagosians

In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, there has been a reported absence of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on the roads, according to citizen accounts. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the police were also reported to have deserted their duty posts; thereby, leaving Lagosians insecure and aggravating the traffic situation on Lagos roads.

Many Lagosians have taken to Twitter to express how this is affecting them. While some commuters are lamenting the worsening state of the traffic situation in the metropolis; others have opined that it is a deliberate attempt by the Lagos State Government to prove a point to Lagosians. But to what end, if this is anything to go by?

There is an intentional state of Lawlessness in Lagos created by the govt!



All police men, LastMa officials etc have been withdrawn from the roads.



Traffic robberies and almost everyone is now driving & facing one-way.



What cheap points are you trying to prove? @jidesanwoolu — Ayo FBI #EndSARS (@PureMinD__) October 28, 2020

With the current state of the nation, there is no better time to beef up security to protect law-abiding citizens and crackdown on the activities of hoodlums who are attempting to throw Lagos and by extension, the entire nation into a state of anarchy after hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

Besides, national security and good governance are the major things the #EndSARS protesters have been fighting for. In fact, there’s a provision in their list of demands that requests the increase of the salaries of police officers. So withdrawing the Police, The Federal Road Safety Corps and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority from their duty posts will only turn out to be counter-productive to the state as it does not serve the best interest of anyone, not even the government.

The services of all three bodies are vital to the proper functioning of the state because they maintain law and order in society. But this is not to say that the system is not in need of reform.

The reported disappearance of these bodies is sad and tragic. Because Nigerians have asked the police not to kill them, they’ve decided not to work at all? Hence, they can’t work unless they work with impunity and violence?

Why then is LASTMA and FRSC involved? The fight is with the police. What’s LASTMA’s business. Is this a way to ‘punish’ civilians? If so, it is utterly ridiculous.

Reactions:

@jidesanwoolu @followlastma @followlasg



Please is there a reason that the members of LASTMA are off the road? Are you trying to make us suffer because we said we wanted better for ourselves?! Why should I be in a 4 hours traffic for a journey that would take 30mins normally? — Ope Oridota (@theoridiibaba) October 28, 2020

No traffic light, No policemen, No Lastma officials.

Crossing this intersection feels like I want to attempt suicide. Lagosians driving like mad people, above speed limits & racing across junctions. Nobody wants to slow down just to check that the intersection is clear.. pic.twitter.com/SRGKGaWo08 — Dr. Guendouzi ( The Cerebral Assassin ) (@fimiletoks) October 28, 2020

They want us to feel the pain of a society without police.



Terrible nonsense. And they'll all get paid from the taxes of the masses they've abandoned and neglected.



If crime rate increases it'll be on them.



And they can very well orchestrate many funny things to come. Watch! https://t.co/IiabD6Xoxx — TheJayeju (@AfeesAkanni) October 28, 2020

NURTW to the rescue as Police, LASTMA (except the ones at Allen & Onikan) desert Lagos road.



To proof what gan gan? — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile the NURTW people are making everything difficult for commercial drivers, they are collecting huge fees and the drivers in turn collects more from passengers. — Blaqboy Veeq #EndSARS (@blaqboyveeq) October 28, 2020