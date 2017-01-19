Amnesty Int’l demands immediate release of Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi

Human Rights Group, Amnesty International has demanded the immediate release of the publisher of online news medium Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and its judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

Both journalists were arrested on Thursday evening by the Police following a complaint by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

In a statement on Twitter, the agency said, “We have received disturbing reports that Nigerian security operatives have raided office of Premium Times and arrested two staff.

“Reasons for this arrest is not yet known but we are calling on Nigerian security to release Dapo Olorunyomi and Evelyn Okakwu.

“Nigerian security should ensure that they release Dapo Olorunyomi and Evelyn Okakwu or charge them to court immediately.

“We are calling on the authorities to ensure that the two journalists are granted access to their lawyers and families.

“Amnesty international will investigate the circumstances of this raid and the arrests of the journalists.”

