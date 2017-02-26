BBNaija: Jon and Ese exit the show, Bally and Bisola are out of the house on vacation + more highlights

Tonight’s twists might be the biggest so far since the show started.

We waited for a typical eviction show although some of us guessed Jon and Ese would be the ones to leave as it looked like they had completed their mission as fake housemates in the house. The live show started with a performance by Emma Nyra after which host, Ebuka got on stage to kickstart the drama.

Recall that Biggie had cancelled all nominations on Monday after Kemen and Marvis were caught in a conspiracy on who to put up for eviction. Biggie had announced that all the housemates were up for eviction so they all had their bags packed waiting for what was to come. Thankfully, Ebuka announced on stage that none of the housemates would be evicted but fake housemates Jon and Ese would have to leave. He also mentioned that two of the housemates would be treated to a holiday in paradise.

Ebuka appeared on the house TV screen and requested Ese and Bally to rise, without wasting time, he asked them to leave the house leaving housemates confused as some of them shouted, “It’s a lie”. While the two waited in the arena, Ebuka called on Jon and Bisola to leave as well. The housemates were left in even deeper shock as they all sat on the edges of their seats waiting for what was to come.

While in the arena, tension grew between the four housemates but Ese seemed calmer than the rest and when she and Jon were called on to be evicted, she maintained her calm while Bisola screamed and placed her hands over her heads.

Jon and Ese immediately joined Ebuka on stage as they watched highlights from their time in the house and predicted who they thought the winner will be. Jon predicted it would be ThinTallTony while Ese went for ThinTallTony and Bisola. We also learn that Ese has no love for Tboss.

Bally and Bisola remained nervous in the arena until two ninjas walked in to blindfold them as they were led to a secret location with the feeling of a resort, both housemates were to spend a couple of days in isolation and maximum enjoyment. They had both earned it through the immunity they gained over the weeks.

Another big twist?

Ebuka called the other housemates to the arena where a table had been placed and was covered with red envelopes. Ebuka told the 8 housemates that this game they were about to play would represent the live nomination show. Each of them picked from the envelopes and when the strips of note written in each was revealed, they all found nomination written on them. Simply put, all the housemates are now up for your eviction, except Bisola and Bally who are away on vacation for a few days.

However, the housemate who wins the Head of House task tomorrow would automatically be free from nomination so we expect there will be a battle of the fittest tomorrow morning.

Early on today, comedian Bovi visited the house. He walked in wearing a mask and made them guess who was behind the mask. Bisola was quick to call him out and the show continued in fun.

Now that all housemates are up for eviction, tension has risen in the housemates. Housemates like Uriel who have never faced eviction are freaking out while the others are not sure how they feel considering they’ve just lost four housemates and can’t tell what their own fates will be.

Who will get the least votes this week? And who will you be voting for? Let us know.