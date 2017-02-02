#BBNaija: “Kissing another dude for money” | Gifty’s ‘boyfriend’ shares intimate photos, video

A Twitter user, Ekwelike Stanley (@ekwelikestanley) has claimed that Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty is his girlfriend.

Stanley who posted intimate pictures and a video of himself and Gifty ranted about how his girlfriend is kissing someone else at the #BBNaija house because of the money.

He wrote, “So my girl is kissing another dude on BIG BROTHER NIGERIA just for the money. Hope her Love for me was real 😰…”

Gifty was last night caught on camera kissing housemate, Soma during a bonding task.

See photos and video posted by her alleged boyfriend:

 

