Beyonce shares more pregnancy photos, pays homage to Osun and Yemoja (READ)

On Wednesday, When Beyonce announced her pregnancy via Instagram, the world bumped and bounced. Considering the fact she’s having twins, is it really a surprise we haven’t talked about anything else since then? .

We thought she was done with that one photo of her in lingerie but we should have known better. Queen Bey has released more photos from her maternity shoot, all grouped in separate, surreal themes. There’s a set of photos that have her first child, Blue Ivy, another set is underwater-themed, there are the black and white themed ones and best believe, all the photos are ethereal.

Beyonce also shared a poem originally written by Somali-British poet, Warsan Shire. The poem acknowledgement of Yoruba water goddesses, Osun and Yemoja.

Read:

See photos from the maternity shoot:


 

