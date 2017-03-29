Buhari sets up committee to handle executive-legislature rift

by Dolapo Adelana

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to resolve the perennial rift between the executive and the legislature.

The president set up the committee chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday. Other members of the committee are, all ministers who were at one time federal legislators as well as the Senior Special Assistants to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang (Senate) and Samaila Kawu (House of Representatives).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who briefed State House Correspondents on the development, said, “The executive is also concerned that the relationship between the two arms of government is not as smooth as it is supposed to be,” information minister later said in his briefing.

“In any democracy, it is a continuous struggle for balancing between the executive and the legislature because each of them is a creature of the law.

“Just today (Wednesday) at the Federal Executive Council meeting, the issue was discussed and a committee is already working on ensuring that we resolve all these outstanding issues,” the minister said.

The senate and the executive have had stand-offs in recent times.

The Senate has rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) twice.

It had also summoned the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel Hameed Ali to appear before it.