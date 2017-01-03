Charleston killer, Dylann Roof ruled competent for sentencing

Dylann Roof, convicted killer of nine persons at an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina has been deemed mentally competent for sentencing by a federal judge.

Dr. James Ballenger of Charleston, a specialist in forensic psychiatry, evaluated Roof over the weekend with the results presented in court on Monday.

US District Judge Richard Gergel did not allow the public to be present when the test results were presented, saying he wanted to protect Roof’s right to a fair trial and right to self-representation.

Roof’s sentencing is scheduled for 9:30am on Wednesday. Roof could be sentenced to death.

On December 15, Roof was convicted by a federal jury of all charges stemming from the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Roof attended a Bible study on June 17, 2015, before pulling out a pistol and killing nine people, investigators said.

According to investigators, Roof carefully planned the killing and chose the church because he wanted to start a race war. All his victims were black.

In a videotaped interview with detectives that was played for the jury, Roof said, “I did it.”

