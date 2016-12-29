Entertainment Roundup: Drake and Jennifer Lopez confirm dating rumours, Davido gets a 2017 Range Rover for Christmas | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.
Drake and Jennifer Lopez confirm relationship rumours
Superstar musicians, Drake and Jennifer Lopez seem to have erased all doubts about the possibilities of a romance between them.
The “couple” took to their personal Instagram pages on Wednesday morning to share the same loved up photo, confirming that they are or may be, dating.
This very public announcement comes only one day after Drake’s multiple ex, Rihanna unfollowed J.Lo on Instagram, though both ladies were known to be very friendly with each other.
Davido acquires a 2017 Range Rover, shows it off on social media
It’s been a good year for artiste, Davido and he has rewarded himself with a 2017 Range Rover Sports as a Christmas present.
He took to his Instagram and Snapchat to make the big reveal to his fans captioning one of the snaps “Zero Recession”.
The Gbagbe Oshi singer who recently headlined Industry Night’s 2016 finale show, also flaunted wads of cash.
An attendee at Olamide Live In Concert reviews the show in one Instagram post
Nigeria Info FM presenter, Adenike Oyetunde was at OLIC III and she has expressed her displeasure at the organisers of the show for a job not exactly well done.
Read her grievances here:
Dear Olamide, what HAPPENED? What!!! I attended #Olic2 and without a doubt, it was by far my BEST event last year. I talked, and talked about it; everyone around me that didn't go, knew they had to this year. Imagine my excitement when I saw these pictures by TyBello, I knew #Olic3 was definitely going to be a hit. I needed to see 'Olamide Live In Concert' *coughs. In my life, not even at either Canaanland or Redemption Camp had I EVER been stuck in such traffic. No clear plans on controlling humans(forget that we are peculiar here). The plan was go with Uber. There was a change, and a friend's friend took @mayowaekpo and I. What should have taken maybe 30minutes max, turned to two years in traffic. Nobody deemed it fit to tell us that no cars were going into Eko hotel; we were all just hoping; stuck in traffic. Having to walk so far, isn't always my first option; for obvious reasons. Then I got into the hall, Olamide, why? 😱😭😭 I came in just as you were done with your first outing and I figured, he'll be back. You came back ONCE, while I was there and you played CD. Olamide, CD??? I'm still too lost. CD… Like, ALL that for 'DJ, track 2'. Wait first, collect your money from the sound people; BAD, BAD sound. Even Adekunle(God bless his heart) who did LIVE for us, they sha spoilt his sound. I, Adenike Oyetunde came to see You Olamide, LIVE, (it was a complimentary ticket, FYI), and you hounded me with Comedy. HOW??? How does that even work? Alibaba's January 1st Concert is coming, I'll get comedy there, WHY, did you succumb, Why? I thought you had it all figured out; but, awon aye sold this BAD idea to you. By the way, were you at Asa's show? If not, PLEASE, Watch the CD. That's what LIVE IN CONCERT is on about. I was TOO disappointed and I can't hide it. Excellency is KEY. You had ONE year to plan. I honestly didn't see ANY plan oh; at least, to me. Of course, I still danced, I screamed, I took videos; but, from last year; it could have been WAY better. I will not comment on that uncle that was jumping arand with you!!! Give us what we 'paid' for Nigerian Artiste, PLEASE. People hustled to GET tickets.
Tekno is on Billboard’s 10 Hip-Hop and R&B artistes to watch in 2017
Tekno has recorded another laudable feat in 2016 as he has been listed by Billboard Magazine as one of its 10 Hip Hop and R&B artistes to watch in 2017.
Here’s what was written about Tekno:
“Tekno already has a number of hits in Nigeria, and Columbia Records took note, throwing its weight behind this agile, elastic-voiced singer. Tekno’s “Pana,” which has already accumulated more than 13 million views on YouTube and inspired a minor version of a video challenge, is romantic and light on its feet with little more than a nagging guitar line and squirts of bass, everything pegged to a serpentine forward march. There’s clearly a demand in the mainstream for feathery dance cuts like this one: close your eyes and imagine a smart radio programmer cueing this up after Drake‘s “Too Good.”
Other artistes on the list are Leela James, Kehlani and Khalid.