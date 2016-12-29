Entertainment Roundup: Drake and Jennifer Lopez confirm dating rumours, Davido gets a 2017 Range Rover for Christmas | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez confirm relationship rumours

Superstar musicians, Drake and Jennifer Lopez seem to have erased all doubts about the possibilities of a romance between them.

The “couple” took to their personal Instagram pages on Wednesday morning to share the same loved up photo, confirming that they are or may be, dating.

This very public announcement comes only one day after Drake’s multiple ex, Rihanna unfollowed J.Lo on Instagram, though both ladies were known to be very friendly with each other.

Davido acquires a 2017 Range Rover, shows it off on social media

It’s been a good year for artiste, Davido and he has rewarded himself with a 2017 Range Rover Sports as a Christmas present.

He took to his Instagram and Snapchat to make the big reveal to his fans captioning one of the snaps “Zero Recession”.

The Gbagbe Oshi singer who recently headlined Industry Night’s 2016 finale show, also flaunted wads of cash.

An attendee at Olamide Live In Concert reviews the show in one Instagram post

Nigeria Info FM presenter, Adenike Oyetunde was at OLIC III and she has expressed her displeasure at the organisers of the show for a job not exactly well done.

Read her grievances here:

Tekno is on Billboard’s 10 Hip-Hop and R&B artistes to watch in 2017

Tekno has recorded another laudable feat in 2016 as he has been listed by Billboard Magazine as one of its 10 Hip Hop and R&B artistes to watch in 2017.

Here’s what was written about Tekno:

“Tekno already has a number of hits in Nigeria, and Columbia Records took note, throwing its weight behind this agile, elastic-voiced singer. Tekno’s “Pana,” which has already accumulated more than 13 million views on YouTube and inspired a minor version of a video challenge, is romantic and light on its feet with little more than a nagging guitar line and squirts of bass, everything pegged to a serpentine forward march. There’s clearly a demand in the mainstream for feathery dance cuts like this one: close your eyes and imagine a smart radio programmer cueing this up after Drake‘s “Too Good.”

Other artistes on the list are Leela James, Kehlani and Khalid.



